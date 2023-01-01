Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nelnet by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

