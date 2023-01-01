Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

