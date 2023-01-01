Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 35,144 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.36% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAND. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

