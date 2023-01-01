Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 137,998 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,998 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

