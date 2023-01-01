Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $402.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.