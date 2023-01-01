Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Barloworld Price Performance
Shares of BRRAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Barloworld has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $10.19.
Barloworld Company Profile
