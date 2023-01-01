Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

