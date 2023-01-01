BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 25.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after buying an additional 3,450,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after buying an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.