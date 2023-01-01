Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732,994 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf makes up about 2.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

DBD stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

