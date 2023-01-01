Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $52.94 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057,644 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 17.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $1,317,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

