Beach Point Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,400 shares during the period. Redwood Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Redwood Trust worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 52.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Insider Activity

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.