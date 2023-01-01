BG Investment Services Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BG Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

