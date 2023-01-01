BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGCP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 975,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

