Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,698. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

