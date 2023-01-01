Biora Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
BIOR stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
