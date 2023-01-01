Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $204.01 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.65 or 0.00070471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $204.01 million and $1.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00224785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

