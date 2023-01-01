Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $203.77 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $11.63 or 0.00070272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00222542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

