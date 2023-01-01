Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $0.17 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

