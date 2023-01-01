Bitgert (BRISE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitgert token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a total market cap of $130.10 million and $1.31 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00462449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.53 or 0.02971711 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.60 or 0.29592029 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

