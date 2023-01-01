Bitgert (BRISE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $129.87 million and $1.72 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

