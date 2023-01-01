BitShares Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004331 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007404 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,765,361 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

