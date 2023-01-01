BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $591.92 million and $7.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004875 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,508,799.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.