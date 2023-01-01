BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 68.5% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the November 30th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BOE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.56. 405,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

