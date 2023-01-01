BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 68.5% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the November 30th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE BOE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.56. 405,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
