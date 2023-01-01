BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 194,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,565. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

