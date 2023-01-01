Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

