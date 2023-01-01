Bluzelle 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

