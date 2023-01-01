BNB (BNB) Price Hits $244.27 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $39.07 billion and approximately $285.13 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $244.27 or 0.01474775 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,601 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,667.4671493 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 244.13780127 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $322,978,124.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

