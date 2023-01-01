BNB (BNB) Price Hits $244.27 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $39.07 billion and approximately $285.13 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $244.27 or 0.01474775 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,601 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
