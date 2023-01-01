Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Up 2.4 %

Bonso Electronics International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

