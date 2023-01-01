Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lifted by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $2,599,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

