BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.25. 830,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

