Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
