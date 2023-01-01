Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

