Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
BLIN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.17.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
