Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.