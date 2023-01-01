Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

