Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.80 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

