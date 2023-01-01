Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.