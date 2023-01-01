Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 191,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

