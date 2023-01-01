BTIG Research Cuts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $67.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.70.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,141,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.