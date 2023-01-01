Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $202.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $294.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

