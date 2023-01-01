BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 1,329,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

BYD Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

BYD Company Profile

BYD ( OTCMKTS:BYDDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.99%.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

