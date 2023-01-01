Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

