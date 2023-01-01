Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $4,791,747. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.