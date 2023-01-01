Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

