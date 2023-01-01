Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

