Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,092,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 406.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

