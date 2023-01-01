Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $165.33.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,045. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.