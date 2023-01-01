Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

