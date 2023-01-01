Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5,986.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

