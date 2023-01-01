Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

