Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 197,108 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

AAP stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

