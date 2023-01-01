Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

